Donnarumma and his girlfriend have been burgled in their home in Paris

Paris Saint-Germain's Italian international goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and his girlfriend were victims of a robbery at their residence in the capital city of Paris on Thursday night, as revealed by a source close to the matter.



The same source, confirming the news to "Actu17" website, stated that the couple was "bound" by "several individuals" under the threat of an unspecified weapon in their apartment located in the 8th arrondissement of Paris.



The informed source added that Donnarumma sustained "minor injuries," without providing further details, and clarified that his girlfriend was not physically harmed.



The perpetrators fled the scene, and the police have initiated an investigation.



According to "Actu17," the police were informed by the employees of a nearby hotel where the couple sought refuge after the incident.



The damage incurred is estimated to be around 500,000 euros in "luxury watches, jewelry, and leather goods," according to a police source.



Donnarumma was preparing to travel to Japan on Saturday with his team for a pre-season tour ahead of the new season. It was also planned for him to participate in a friendly match against Le Havre on Friday.



In recent years, several current or former players from Paris Saint-Germain have been victims of robberies, usually during their absence, including Presnel Kimpembe, Brazilians Marquinhos and Thiago Silva, Dani Alves, Argentinians Ángel Di María and Mauro Icardi, Cameroonian Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, and Spaniard Sergio Rico.

