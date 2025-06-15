Cyprus says it has been asked by Iran to convey 'some messages' to Israel

Iran has asked Cyprus to convey "some messages" to Israel, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Sunday, adding he expected to speak to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later in the day.



He did not say who specifically the messages were from or what they said, although they come after the Cypriot foreign minister spoke to his Iranian counterpart on Friday night.



Christodoulides also said he was not happy with what he said was a slow reaction by the European Union to the unfolding crisis in the Middle East.



Reuters