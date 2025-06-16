55% of homes in Israel lack shelters, says LBCI correspondent in Haifa amid ongoing Iranian attacks

LBCI correspondent in Haifa, Amal Shehadeh, reported that Israel is facing a major dilemma as it struggles to find a safe area to relocate thousands of residents whose homes were hit by Iranian missiles and drones.



She said that 55 percent of homes in Israel lack shelters or safe spaces, leading to chaos in central Israel and Haifa, where thousands are now without shelter.



Shehadeh described Israel’s new challenge as the ability of Iranian missiles to penetrate shelters and designated safe zones.



She confirmed that the latest missile attack from Iran on Israel this morning left eight people killed and 287 injured, including some in critical condition.