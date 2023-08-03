News
George Weah's son opens his tally for Juventus' as they beat Real Madrid amicably
Sports News
2023-08-03 | 06:29
Sports News
2023-08-03 | 06:29
High views
Share
Share
2
min
George Weah's son opens his tally for Juventus' as they beat Real Madrid amicably
American player Timothy Weah, son of former football star and Liberian President George Weah, opened his goal-scoring account for his club Juventus as they secured a 3-1 friendly victory against Real Madrid in front of 63,503 spectators in Florida.
The 20-year-old Weah, who joined "The Old Lady" from French side Lille last month, scored his team's second goal after an assist from his compatriot Weston McKennie (20). Just 48 seconds into the match, Italian forward Moise Kean netted the opening goal, as his shot hit the post and he followed up to find the back of the net.
Timothy Weah represents the United States national team, as he was born in Brooklyn. He previously played for Paris Saint-Germain (2019-2019), Celtic on loan for a year, and Lille (2019-2023). Notably, his father, George Weah, had an illustrious career with numerous accomplishments, including winning the Ballon d'Or in 1995.
Real Madrid, which fielded their new English signing Jadon Sancho, who arrived from Borussia Dortmund, took some time to settle into the game. However, they managed to reduce the deficit seven minutes before half-time, thanks to Brazilian international Vinicius Junior, who converted a through ball from German midfielder Toni Kroos.
In the second half, Carlo Ancelotti's men tried to equalize, but it was Juventus' Serbian player Dusan Vlahovic who sealed the victory for Juventus with a third goal in injury time (90+5).
Both teams concluded their preparatory matches before Real Madrid begins their league campaign against Athletic Bilbao on August 12. Meanwhile, Juventus will face Udinese in Serie A on August 20.
AFP
