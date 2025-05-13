Trump warns of 'massive maximum pressure' if Iran rejects deal

13-05-2025 | 12:22
Trump warns of &#39;massive maximum pressure&#39; if Iran rejects deal
Trump warns of 'massive maximum pressure' if Iran rejects deal

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he wanted to offer a "new path" for Iran but warned of major repercussions if talks failed on a new nuclear accord.

"If Iran's leadership rejects this olive branch and continues to attack their neighbors, then we will have no choice but to inflict massive maximum pressure, drive Iranian oil exports to zero like I did before," Trump said in a speech in Riyadh.


AFP
 

