Lebanese Environment Minister Dr. Tamara Zein met with UNDP Resident Representative in Lebanon, Blerta Aliko, at her office to follow up on implementing the ministry's updated restructuring plan and the subsequent steps toward modernizing job descriptions.



The meeting also included discussions on the digital transformation initiative, part of a broader strategy for institutional administrative reform and modernization of the ministry's operations.



Several environmental projects to be executed through the Environment Ministry in coordination with the UNDP were also discussed during the meeting.