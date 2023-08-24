News
Messi is not contemplating retirement
Sports News
2023-08-24 | 04:09
Messi is not contemplating retirement
Argentinian star Lionel Messi has stated that he wants to enjoy every moment of the remaining phase of his career, revealing that he hasn't set a retirement date.
The 2022 World Cup Champion secured his first title with his new club, Inter Miami, defeating Nashville on penalties in the American and Mexican Leagues Cup, scoring his tenth goal in seven matches since joining the Florida-based club for the final of the competition.
The Argentinian star is now one win away from clinching his second title with his new team, Inter Miami, after advancing to the final of the United States Open Cup in football, beating Cincinnati 5-4 on penalties following a 3-3 draw in the regular and extra time on Wednesday.
The 36-year-old signed a contract for two and a half years with Inter Miami last month, but he said he hasn't thought about the phase after his current contract.
The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner said in an interview with Apple TV+, "I'm not thinking about (retirement) yet. Honestly. I love playing and I enjoy being on the field with the ball, competing, and training."
He continued, "I don't know how much longer I'll play, but I'll try to make the most of it, so I can be in good shape, and then I'll see. Later on, there will be time for thinking, analysis, and choices."
He added in the pre-recorded interview before his new club's recent victory, "The most important thing today is to enjoy whatever remains, no matter how little or much it is."
He further added, "Enjoy every moment, especially since it won't come back, and then I don't want to regret anything."
AFP
Sports News
Lionel Messi
Retirement
Football
Athlete
