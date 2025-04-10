Turkey and Israel discuss avoiding operation conflicts in Syria

Turkish ministerial sources reported on Thursday that Turkey and Israel held their first technical meeting in Azerbaijan on Wednesday to discuss setting up a mechanism aimed at avoiding conflicts and preventing undesirable incidents in Syria.



The sources added that the discussions mark the beginning of efforts to establish a communication channel to avoid potential clashes or misunderstandings regarding the operations of the two countries in the region.



One source mentioned, "Efforts to establish this mechanism will continue," without providing further details on the scope or timeline of the talks.



Reuters