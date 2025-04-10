News
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Turkey and Israel discuss avoiding operation conflicts in Syria
Middle East News
10-04-2025 | 06:16
Turkey and Israel discuss avoiding operation conflicts in Syria
Turkish ministerial sources reported on Thursday that Turkey and Israel held their first technical meeting in Azerbaijan on Wednesday to discuss setting up a mechanism aimed at avoiding conflicts and preventing undesirable incidents in Syria.
The sources added that the discussions mark the beginning of efforts to establish a communication channel to avoid potential clashes or misunderstandings regarding the operations of the two countries in the region.
One source mentioned, "Efforts to establish this mechanism will continue," without providing further details on the scope or timeline of the talks.
Reuters
Turkey
Israel
Operations
Conflict
Syria
0
Middle East News
07:39
UAE foreign ministry announces successful prisoner swap between US and Russia
Middle East News
07:39
UAE foreign ministry announces successful prisoner swap between US and Russia
0
Middle East News
05:13
Iran says external threats could lead to expulsion of IAEA inspectors: Khamenei advisor
Middle East News
05:13
Iran says external threats could lead to expulsion of IAEA inspectors: Khamenei advisor
0
Lebanon News
04:46
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber in Kuwait to boost economic and financial cooperation with Arab countries
Lebanon News
04:46
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber in Kuwait to boost economic and financial cooperation with Arab countries
0
World News
04:21
Israeli minister says France plan to recognize Palestinian state 'prize for terror'
World News
04:21
Israeli minister says France plan to recognize Palestinian state 'prize for terror'
Learn More