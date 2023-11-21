Messi and Ronaldo meet in a friendly tournament in Riyadh

The organizers of Riyadh Season have announced an agreement with the American team, Inter Miami, led by Argentine star Lionel Messi, to participate in a friendly triangular tournament with two Saudi teams, Al-Nassr featuring Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, and Al-Hilal.



The triangular tournament is set to take place in the first week of February in the newly inaugurated Riyadh's Kingdom Arena, as part of the Riyadh Season's fourth edition, following the league format.



The tournament will witness the participation of top football stars, including Messi and Ronaldo, in a highly anticipated showdown labeled as the "Last Dance." The lineup also includes the stars of Al-Hilal, the FIFA Club World Cup runners-up, led by Serbian coach Aleksandar Mitrović, and Asia's Best Player, Salem Al-Dosari.



Turki Al Al-Sheikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, praised Inter Miami's participation, emphasizing the global attention the tournament is expected to attract due to the international football icons on display.



He stated that the event is an extension of the major global sports activities presented by Riyadh Season to its visitors and the world.



Jorge Mas, one of the owners of Inter Miami, welcomed his team's participation in Riyadh Season, commending the significant developments in Saudi Arabian football and the remarkable transformations in the entertainment sector.





AFP