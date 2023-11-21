Messi and Ronaldo meet in a friendly tournament in Riyadh

Sports News
2023-11-21 | 13:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Messi and Ronaldo meet in a friendly tournament in Riyadh
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Messi and Ronaldo meet in a friendly tournament in Riyadh

The organizers of Riyadh Season have announced an agreement with the American team, Inter Miami, led by Argentine star Lionel Messi, to participate in a friendly triangular tournament with two Saudi teams, Al-Nassr featuring Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, and Al-Hilal.

The triangular tournament is set to take place in the first week of February in the newly inaugurated Riyadh's Kingdom Arena, as part of the Riyadh Season's fourth edition, following the league format.

The tournament will witness the participation of top football stars, including Messi and Ronaldo, in a highly anticipated showdown labeled as the "Last Dance." The lineup also includes the stars of Al-Hilal, the FIFA Club World Cup runners-up, led by Serbian coach Aleksandar Mitrović, and Asia's Best Player, Salem Al-Dosari.

Turki Al Al-Sheikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, praised Inter Miami's participation, emphasizing the global attention the tournament is expected to attract due to the international football icons on display.

He stated that the event is an extension of the major global sports activities presented by Riyadh Season to its visitors and the world.

Jorge Mas, one of the owners of Inter Miami, welcomed his team's participation in Riyadh Season, commending the significant developments in Saudi Arabian football and the remarkable transformations in the entertainment sector.


AFP

Sports News

Messi

Ronaldo

Friendly

Match

Tournament

Riyadh

Saudi Arabia

Lebanese swimming team triumphs at sixth Arab Swimming Championship in Abu Dhabi
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-11

Iranian president arrives in Saudi Arabia for Islamic-Arab summit on Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-10

Syrian president travels to Saudi Arabia for Arab summit on Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-10

Haitham Zaiter: A two-state solution is essential, and this is a priority at the upcoming Arab summit in Riyadh

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-07

Middle East Airlines: Operating additional flights to Riyadh and Jeddah

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-11-01

Lebanese swimming team triumphs at sixth Arab Swimming Championship in Abu Dhabi

LBCI
Sports News
2023-11-01

World Cup 2034: Saudi Arabia 'ready' to host in summer or winter: AFP

LBCI
Sports News
2023-10-31

Messi to compete in Copa America after winning the Ballon d'Or for the eighth time

LBCI
Sports News
2023-10-30

Lebanese trap shooter Ray Bassil clinches gold at Asian Shooting Championship

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:06

White House: Wagner Group prepares to provide "Hezbollah or Iran" with an air defense system

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-23

Baghdad condemns attacks against Iraqi bases housing US forces

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-28

Lebanon's Central Bank at a crossroads: Berri's strategy is to buy time

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-31

Israeli army targets Lebanese army site in Wadi Honein with six artillery shells

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

Hezbollah targets Israeli military intelligence unit, inflicting casualties in response to the martyrdom of Al-Mayadeen journalists

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:57

Final message: Al-Mayadeen airs colleague Farah Omar's last words before Israeli strike

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:39

This is the condition set by the Israeli side for de-escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Israeli drone targets vehicle in southern Lebanon, killing those inside

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

Al-Mayadeen mourns correspondent Farah Omar, photographer Rabih Maamari targeted by Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

Hezbollah condemns 'heinous zionist aggression' on Al-Mayadeen team

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

Two journalists and a civilian killed in Israeli shelling that targeted Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

An Israeli raid hits house in Kfarkela, kills elderly woman, wounds granddaughter

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More