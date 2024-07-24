US anti-doping chief accuses IOC of 'threats' over 2034 Salt Lake Games

2024-07-24 | 10:29
US anti-doping chief accuses IOC of &#39;threats&#39; over 2034 Salt Lake Games
US anti-doping chief accuses IOC of 'threats' over 2034 Salt Lake Games

The US anti-doping chief accused the IOC of "stooping to threats" after the Olympic body awarded the 2034 Winter Olympics to Salt Lake City on Wednesday but warned they could be stripped of the Games if the US keeps up its feud with the World Anti-Doping Agency.

"It is shocking to see the IOC itself stooping to threats," Travis Tygart said in a statement.

AFP

