UNIFIL commander Abagnara inspects damage in Naqoura, delivers aid and launches joint cleanup effort

As part of efforts to support local residents, UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander General Diodato Abagnara visited the municipality of Naqoura to assess damage and inspect infrastructure.



The visit addressed several key issues in the town, including water, environmental concerns, roads, and the urgent and ongoing needs of residents.



During the visit, General Abagnara delivered 100 food parcels to support the town’s residents, reaffirming UNIFIL’s commitment to standing by the local community and strengthening its resilience.



A Chinese engineering unit also began work in Naqoura, accompanied by its machinery, clearing internal roads and removing remaining debris after the South Council completed demolition and initial cleanup efforts—marking a first step in a joint initiative between UNIFIL and the town’s residents.



The Naqoura municipality and its head extended their thanks and appreciation to UNIFIL and General Abagnara for their swift response and continued support, stressing their commitment to maintaining this cooperation in the town’s best interest.