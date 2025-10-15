FIFA hopes 2026 World Cup cities will be 'ready' to host games

Sports News
15-10-2025 | 11:45
High views
FIFA hopes 2026 World Cup cities will be 'ready' to host games
FIFA hopes 2026 World Cup cities will be 'ready' to host games

FIFA said on Wednesday it hoped all 16 host cities would be "ready" to stage games at the 2026 World Cup finals after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested matches could be moved for security reasons.

"We hope every one of our 16 host cities will be ready to successfully host and fulfil all necessary requirements," a FIFA spokesperson said.

Sports News

FIFA

World Cup

Donald Trump

President Aoun congratulates Lebanon’s women’s mini-football team on world bronze medal
FIFA to help Gaza rebuild football infrastructure: Infantino
