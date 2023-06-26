IBM acquires Apptio from Vista for $4.6B in cash to double down on hybrid cloud services

2023-06-26 | 08:08
IBM acquires Apptio from Vista for $4.6B in cash to double down on hybrid cloud services
IBM acquires Apptio from Vista for $4.6B in cash to double down on hybrid cloud services

As cloud architecture continues to more ubiquitous among organizations, increasingly what is more apparent is that many organizations are taking a hybrid approach, blending SaaS in private and public clouds with some products that remain on premises. Today, IBM made a big acquisition doubling down on the hybrid concept: it will pay $4.6 billion in cash to buy Apptio — which has built a platform to track how and where data lives in hybrid environments and how it’s being used, in particular how that tallies up in terms of financial and resource costs.

IBM said that the plan will be to have Apptio sit alongside IBM’s existing IT automation software and its AI platform to develop and sell solutions to businesses to manage and optimize spend within their IT stacks.
 
