Norway faces 'serious security situation,' and must hike Ukraine aid, PM says

06-03-2025 | 07:28
Norway should boost financial aid to Ukraine and hike its defense spending, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Thursday, declaring the country faced its most serious security situation for 80 years.

Norway, home to the world's largest sovereign wealth fund with assets of $1.8 trillion, has seen soaring income from gas sales to Europe due to Russia's 2022 Ukraine invasion and faces pressure at home and abroad to boost its aid.

Reuters

