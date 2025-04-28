Paris trial opens over 2016 robbery of Kim Kardashian

28-04-2025 | 08:59



Ten suspects went on trial Monday in Paris over the 2016 robbery of Kim Kardashian, in which some $10 million worth of jewelry was stolen from the reality TV star and influencer.

Kardashian, now 44 -- who departed traumatized hours after the robbery on the night of October 2-3, 2016 -- was not in court for the start of the trial but is due to testify on May 13 in a highly-anticipated appearance.

