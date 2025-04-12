President Joseph Aoun marks 50th anniversary of Lebanon's civil war outbreak with call for national unity

Lebanon News
12-04-2025 | 13:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
President Joseph Aoun marks 50th anniversary of Lebanon&#39;s civil war outbreak with call for national unity
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
President Joseph Aoun marks 50th anniversary of Lebanon's civil war outbreak with call for national unity

President Joseph Aoun marked the 50th anniversary of the outbreak of Lebanon's civil war on Saturday with a heartfelt message to the Lebanese people, urging reflection, unity, and a renewed commitment to the state as the sole protector of the nation.

Aoun addressed citizens "who are still suffering from the aftermath of the war, whose dreams have been lost" and called on the country to remember "those who died, those whose wounds still bleed, and those still waiting for their missing loved ones."

Reflecting on the causes and legacy of the conflict, Aoun questioned, "Why couldn't we have developed our system without resorting to war? Our war, and those of foreign actors, converged only on our land."

The president emphasized that violence and hatred are not solutions and called on all Lebanese to recognize the state and its institutions as the only legitimate reference for governance. 

"We must understand that the Lebanese state, through its institutions, is the only framework where we can all be equal despite our differences," he said.

In a veiled message to political factions aligned with foreign powers, Aoun warned that any party seeking support from abroad ultimately destroys Lebanon. "There is no refuge for the Lebanese other than the institutions of their state," he said.

Concluding his remarks, Aoun said the time has come for all Lebanese to unite behind a strong, sovereign, just, and present state that reflects its people's will.

Lebanon News

President

Joseph Aoun

Anniversary

Lebanon

Civil War

National

Unity

LBCI Next
Former Economy Minister from Washington: US deems Lebanon a top priority for first time in 60 years
A "LEAP" into the future: Lebanon begins five-year AI transformation plan
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-16

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun honors Kamal Jumblatt on 48th anniversary of assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-20

Lebanon's president calls for national unity with top officials during Iftar

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Lebanon's President Aoun honors Rafic Hariri's legacy on anniversary of his assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-28

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for talks with Macron

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

On the path to reform: Beirut Airport undergoes major upgrades ahead of summer season

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Upcoming IMF, World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon finalizes bank reform bill ahead of talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

Gemayel marks 50 years since launch of Lebanese Resistance, calls for an end to illegal arms

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:53

Most Hezbollah military sites ceded to army in South Lebanon: Source tells AFP

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-04-11

US insists talks with Iran will be 'direct'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Upcoming IMF, World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon finalizes bank reform bill ahead of talks

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:34

Former Economy Minister from Washington: US deems Lebanon a top priority for first time in 60 years

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:17

Multi-front tensions: Israel eyes US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman while expanding Gaza occupation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:34

Former Economy Minister from Washington: US deems Lebanon a top priority for first time in 60 years

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

Lebanese Cabinet approves bank restructuring bill

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

On the path to reform: Beirut Airport undergoes major upgrades ahead of summer season

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:54

Israeli army spokesperson: Reservist seriously wounded in border operation with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:53

Most Hezbollah military sites ceded to army in South Lebanon: Source tells AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:29

President Joseph Aoun marks 50th anniversary of Lebanon's civil war outbreak with call for national unity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Upcoming IMF, World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon finalizes bank reform bill ahead of talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:17

Multi-front tensions: Israel eyes US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman while expanding Gaza occupation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More