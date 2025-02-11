News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
14
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
14
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ukraine restricts power use over Russian attack: Kyiv Energy Minister
World News
11-02-2025 | 00:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ukraine restricts power use over Russian attack: Kyiv Energy Minister
Ukraine has implemented emergency power supply restrictions, the country's energy minister announced Tuesday, saying a Russian attack on the energy system was underway.
"As of this morning, the energy sector continues to be under attack," Energy Minister German Galushchenko said on social media. "In order to minimize possible consequences for the energy system, the transmission system operator is urgently applying emergency power supply restrictions."
AFP
World News
Ukraine
Power
Russian
Attack
Next
US tariffs on steel, aluminum imports to start March 12: Trump's executive orders
Trump suggests Ukraine 'may be Russian someday'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-01-18
Russian attack kills four in Kyiv
World News
2025-01-18
Russian attack kills four in Kyiv
0
World News
2025-01-01
Russian attack on central Kyiv kills one, wounds seven: Ukrainian authorities
World News
2025-01-01
Russian attack on central Kyiv kills one, wounds seven: Ukrainian authorities
0
World News
2025-01-15
Russia fires over 40 missiles at Ukraine's energy sector, Zelenskyy says
World News
2025-01-15
Russia fires over 40 missiles at Ukraine's energy sector, Zelenskyy says
0
World News
2025-01-15
West Ukraine critical infrastructure hit in 'massive' Russian attack
World News
2025-01-15
West Ukraine critical infrastructure hit in 'massive' Russian attack
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
02:03
South Korea Trade Minister says Trump steel tariffs to hit companies' profits
World News
02:03
South Korea Trade Minister says Trump steel tariffs to hit companies' profits
0
World News
01:44
Philippines kicks off election campaigning amid VP impeachment drama
World News
01:44
Philippines kicks off election campaigning amid VP impeachment drama
0
World News
00:51
US tariffs on steel, aluminum imports to start March 12: Trump's executive orders
World News
00:51
US tariffs on steel, aluminum imports to start March 12: Trump's executive orders
0
World News
00:11
Trump suggests Ukraine 'may be Russian someday'
World News
00:11
Trump suggests Ukraine 'may be Russian someday'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:18
Israeli Minister Smotrich calls for Gaza occupation and mass displacement plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:18
Israeli Minister Smotrich calls for Gaza occupation and mass displacement plan
0
Lebanon News
11:52
UNIFIL congratulates Lebanon on new government, reaffirms support for army and regional stability
Lebanon News
11:52
UNIFIL congratulates Lebanon on new government, reaffirms support for army and regional stability
0
World News
00:51
US tariffs on steel, aluminum imports to start March 12: Trump's executive orders
World News
00:51
US tariffs on steel, aluminum imports to start March 12: Trump's executive orders
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon-Syria border crossing, alleged Hezbollah sites in Bekaa
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon-Syria border crossing, alleged Hezbollah sites in Bekaa
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:36
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
07:36
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:36
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
07:36
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
2
Lebanon News
03:52
Hezbollah lawmaker Hussein Hajj Hassan slams US envoy’s remarks, calls for full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:52
Hezbollah lawmaker Hussein Hajj Hassan slams US envoy’s remarks, calls for full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Lebanese Army secures more villages in South Lebanon while Israel maintains strategic footholds: Updates from the border
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Lebanese Army secures more villages in South Lebanon while Israel maintains strategic footholds: Updates from the border
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon: What are the next steps for its border strategy?
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon: What are the next steps for its border strategy?
5
Lebanon News
10:25
PM Salam condemns Netanyahu's stance, affirms Palestinian right to statehood on their land
Lebanon News
10:25
PM Salam condemns Netanyahu's stance, affirms Palestinian right to statehood on their land
6
Lebanon News
05:49
Lebanese army extends deployment along Hermel’s northern border with Syria
Lebanon News
05:49
Lebanese army extends deployment along Hermel’s northern border with Syria
7
Lebanon News
04:05
Lebanon's bonds rally to near-5-year high after new government formation
Lebanon News
04:05
Lebanon's bonds rally to near-5-year high after new government formation
8
Lebanon News
04:45
Lebanese army deploys in south Lebanon towns after Israeli withdrawal, removes barriers and rubble
Lebanon News
04:45
Lebanese army deploys in south Lebanon towns after Israeli withdrawal, removes barriers and rubble
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More