Europe greenlights Broadcom’s $61B VMware acquisition

2023-07-12 | 08:59
Europe greenlights Broadcom’s $61B VMware acquisition
Europe greenlights Broadcom’s $61B VMware acquisition

The European Commission (EC) has formally approved Broadcom’s $61 billion bid for virtualization software giant VMware, with the caveat that Broadcom fulfils certain ongoing commitments around access and interoperability.

The megabucks deal, which sits among the biggest tech acquisitions of all time, was always likely to attract regulatory scrutiny when it was announced way back in May last year. Europe revealed plans for an in-depth probe in December citing competition concerns, while the UK followed suit in March.
 
