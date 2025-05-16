UN peacekeepers report 'unacceptable' confrontation in South Lebanon

16-05-2025 | 06:51
UN peacekeepers report 'unacceptable' confrontation in South Lebanon
0min
UN peacekeepers report 'unacceptable' confrontation in South Lebanon

United Nations peacekeepers reported an "unacceptable" confrontation with locals in South Lebanon on Friday and called on Lebanese authorities to ensure their freedom of movement "without threats."

A spokesperson for the U.N. Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said that troops were confronted by a "large group of individuals" during a routine patrol, calling the incident "unacceptable" and calling on Lebanon to "ensure that UNIFIL peacekeepers can carry out their mandated tasks without threats or obstruction."

AFP

