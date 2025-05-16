Lebanon’s deadly tradition: Stray bullets and lost lives in the 'epidemic' of celebratory gunfire

News Bulletin Reports
16-05-2025 | 13:08
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Lebanon’s deadly tradition: Stray bullets and lost lives in the &#39;epidemic&#39; of celebratory gunfire
3min
Lebanon’s deadly tradition: Stray bullets and lost lives in the 'epidemic' of celebratory gunfire

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Celebratory gunfire remains a deeply rooted and dangerous practice in Lebanese society. So far, the Lebanese army has arrested 86 individuals, most for firing shots in celebration of municipal and mukhtar election results in the North Lebanon and Akkar governorates.

This reflects a deeply rooted mindset in which individuals show little regard for human life, opening fire in celebration of a mayor, a municipal council member, or during any joyful or somber occasion, turning gunfire into a deadly ritual.

One such victim is Mohammad Khaled, a young man from Ain al-Dahab in Akkar, who remains hospitalized after being wounded by a stray bullet fired by someone celebrating the election results last Sunday.

These individuals show no remorse and appear indifferent to the families devastated by their reckless actions. Among the most heartbreaking examples is 7-year-old Naya Hanna, who was killed by a stray bullet during a celebration marking official exam results. 

Her death, along with numerous other tragedies involving children and women across the country, underscores the deadly consequences of this entrenched practice.

The 86 people arrested—likely a number that will rise—will not be subject to the new legal provisions passed by Parliament last Thursday. Those provisions double the penalties for discharging firearms or facilitating gunfire, but they do not apply retroactively. 

Instead, current law will apply: one month in prison for firing a weapon, unless the shooter is proven responsible for causing a death.

While increasing penalties, imposing fines, and enforcing legal action are all important, more critical is the development of a long-term plan to address the root causes of this phenomenon. This effort must involve coordination between the government, institutions, security agencies, civil society, NGOs, and influential community figures.

Random gunfire and the killing of innocent people represent a cultural problem that must be addressed seriously, beginning in schools and through direct awareness campaigns in affected areas. 

Religious authorities must also be regularly warned about the dangers. As for the widespread possession of illegal firearms, a national strategy is needed to confiscate, regulate, and reduce their circulation, as part of a broader effort to prevent the tragedies they continue to cause.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Stray Bullets

Celebratory

Gunfire

North Lebanon

Akkar

Municipal

Mukhtar

Elections

