Renowned for its lush lands and favorable climate, Lebanon has long been celebrated as an ideal destination for wine production. With a history dating back centuries, the country proudly stands as one of the world's oldest sites for winemaking.In a new achievement, Château Kefraya secured a place on The World's Best Vineyard's prestigious 2023 Top 50 list, claiming the 41st spot. The annual poll conducted by The World's Best Vineyards compiles a list of the top wine tourism destinations across five continents.Nestled in the Bekaa Valley, Château Kefraya, through countless challenges, kept on preserving Lebanon's ancient winemaking traditions. The winery's commitment to showcasing the country's exceptional wine heritage has earned them this well-deserved recognition.Lebanon has long been synonymous with wine tourism, boasting some of the oldest wine-growing regions globally. The Bekaa Valley, in particular, has become synonymous with viticulture, captivating visitors with scenic vineyards and exceptional wine offerings.Lebanon's wine industry has deep roots stretching back thousands of years. Today, the country exports an impressive 9 to 10 million bottles of wine annually to 44 countries worldwide, significantly contributing to the Lebanese economy.Lebanon's presence on The World's Best Vineyard's prestigious list is a testament to the nation's enduring passion for winemaking and its commitment to delivering world-class wines to the global stage.