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China says US accusations of AI theft are 'groundless'
World News
09-09-2026 | 10:18
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China says US accusations of AI theft are 'groundless'
China said on Wednesday that U.S. accusations of Chinese labs systematically stealing the capabilities of American models were "groundless."
"The U.S. approach is a typical case of using the crackdown on distillation as a pretext to achieve industrial monopoly," the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement, adding that the accusations are "groundless" and a "case of double standards."
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