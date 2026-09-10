US Embassy: Southern Lebanon does not belong to regional actors or militias

Lebanon News
10-09-2026 | 03:05
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US Embassy: Southern Lebanon does not belong to regional actors or militias
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US Embassy: Southern Lebanon does not belong to regional actors or militias

The U.S. Embassy in Beirut said Thursday that southern Lebanon “does not belong to regional actors or militias,” adding that “every day, the Lebanese people make it clear they prefer Lebanese state institutions over Hezbollah’s weapons.”

In a post on X, the embassy said the United States “applauds these communities” and supports the Lebanese government in its goal of asserting sovereignty, with the Lebanese army enforcing it and ensuring “that the decisions of war and peace lie exclusively with the Lebanese state.”

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