Charles, Camilla to join Macron at Bayeux Tapestry exhibition in London: Statement

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will join French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte on a visit to the Bayeux Tapestry exhibition in London on Wednesday, Buckingham Palace announced.



The two couples will tour the new British Museum exhibition -- marking the first time the tapestry depicting the Norman conquest of England has left France in nearly 1,000 years -- alongside UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham and his wife Marie-France van Heel.





AFP