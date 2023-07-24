News
Can Europe’s cannabis market avoid the US’ mistakes? Investors chime in
Variety and Tech
2023-07-24 | 06:36
High views
Can Europe’s cannabis market avoid the US’ mistakes? Investors chime in
When it comes to Europe’s cannabis market, the biggest piece of news this year is what didn’t happen. Contrary to what a lot of people expected, Germany isn’t on the way to legalizing recreational use of marijuana. Instead, the EU’s most populated country watered down its law reform plans after liaising with regulators.
Is Germany’s decision and the precedent it has set bad news for VCs who invest in cannabis startups in Europe? Not necessarily, and it could even be good news for some. According to Oliver Lamb, co-founder of Óskare Capital, Germany’s “push to slow down the legalization of recreational cannabis is positive for the medical and pharmaceutical market.”
“The hybrid recreational-medical experiment has already been played out in North America, and there were a painful amount of lessons learned that it would be reckless to ignore,” he said.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/07/23/europe-cannabis-market-2023/
