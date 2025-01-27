One killed, seven injured in Israeli attacks on South Lebanon: Health Ministry reports

27-01-2025 | 07:49
One killed, seven injured in Israeli attacks on South Lebanon: Health Ministry reports
One killed, seven injured in Israeli attacks on South Lebanon: Health Ministry reports

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of Lebanon's Health Ministry issued a statement confirming that Israeli assaults during an attempted entry by citizens into their towns still under occupation in the south have led to one person being killed and seven others injured.

The detailed casualty report is as follows:

Odaisseh: One killed, two injured

Bani Haiyyan: Two injured

Yaroun: One injured

Houla: Two injured
 

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Mikati discusses South Lebanon road repairs and ceasefire implementation with UN official and Ministers
