Spotify CEO teases potential AI-powered capabilities surrounding personalization, ads

Variety and Tech
2023-07-26 | 08:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Spotify CEO teases potential AI-powered capabilities surrounding personalization, ads
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
1min
Spotify CEO teases potential AI-powered capabilities surrounding personalization, ads

During Spotify’s second-quarter earnings call this morning, CEO Daniel Ek teased a few ways the streaming service could introduce additional AI-powered functionality. Ek touched on how AI could be used to create more personalized experiences, summarize podcasts and generate ads.

Earlier this year, the company launched a DJ feature that delivers a curated selection of music alongside AI-powered spoken commentary about the tracks and artists you like. Ek says consumers can expect to see similar AI-powered features that aim to contextualize and personalize content across the streaming service in the future.

“DJ is a phenomenal product,” Ek said during the call. “It’s probably one of my personal favorites over the last few years that we have developed, and we’ve seen really strong consumer interactions with that. And that just talks about the ability for us to contextualize and personalize all the amazing content that we are have on the Spotify platform. So I think you’re going to see a lot more of that where we can contextualize and personalize content across the entire platform to make it more accessible.”
 
 
 
 
 
 
Read the full story at:

Variety and Tech

Spotify

CEO

Teases

Potential

AI

Artificial Intelligence

Powered

Capabilities

Surrounding

Personalization

Ads

LBCI Next
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 gets upgraded chip, thinner body and $1,800 price
Amazon will now warn consumers of recalls and product safety alerts related to their orders
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-13

Apple removes AI-powered content generator impersonating Meta’s Threads app after it appeared in top charts

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-25

Spotify reports strong user growth as it is raising subscription price

LBCI
World News
2023-07-25

Sanchez leads transitional government awaiting appointment of Spain's PM

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-22

Lebanese Army raid in Brital leads to gunfight with wanted individuals

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:53

OpenAI, Google, Microsoft and Anthropic form body to oversee safe ‘frontier AI’ development

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:48

Apple and Amazon face UK class action damages suit over price collusion claim

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:46

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 gets upgraded chip, thinner body and $1,800 price

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:36

Amazon will now warn consumers of recalls and product safety alerts related to their orders

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:16

Quorum obstructed: Thursday's Cabinet session hindered by absent ministers

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-19

Mikati announces readiness of 2023 Budget, plans consecutive government sessions for approval

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-06

3.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Lebanon: Bhaness Center

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-26

Iran says willing to swap prisoners with United States

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

Speaker Berri confirms Cabinet session on Thursday to appoint a new BDL Governor

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:23

Crucial Cabinet session on Thursday: Awaiting Lebanon's next BDL Governor's appointment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

The end of BDL governor's term: Lebanon's search for the next BDL governor

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
01:29

Dollar crisis deepens with new exchange rate platform amidst BDL Governor's appointment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

Innovative drilling: Transoceans Barents rig heads to Lebanon's waters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:32

Boycott Threatens Quorum: Lebanon's Thursday Cabinet Session Hangs in the Balance

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:53

Le Drian discusses with Gebran Bassil consultations to agree on the program Lebanon needs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:16

Quorum obstructed: Thursday's Cabinet session hindered by absent ministers

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More