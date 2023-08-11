News
X, formerly Twitter, lowers requirements for its ad-revenue sharing program
Variety and Tech
2023-08-11 | 07:38
High views
Share
Share
0
min
X, formerly Twitter, lowers requirements for its ad-revenue sharing program
Elon Musk–owned social network X, formerly Twitter, said late Thursday that it is lowering requirements for its creator payout program. The company said that the creators who have garnered 5 million impressions in the last three months will be eligible for ad revenue sharing — a third of the previous 15 million impression requirement.
Creators will be able to withdraw as low as $10 instead of $50, the company said. Users still need to be verified and must have at least 500 followers to qualify for payouts.
Shortly after the announcement, Musk added a stipulation, stating that only impressions from verified accounts would be considered for ad-revenue sharing. “Scammers will otherwise use bots to spam views to infinity,” he cautioned.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/08/10/x-formerly-twitter-lowers-requirements-for-its-ad-revenue-sharing-program/
