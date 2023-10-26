News
Instagram's ban on pro-Palestine account sparks outcry
Variety and Tech
2023-10-26 | 06:44
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Instagram's ban on pro-Palestine account sparks outcry
The social media platform Instagram, owned by Meta, is reportedly imposing restrictions on accounts advocating for the Palestinian cause.
On Wednesday evening, Instagram completely banned the "eye.on.palestine" account, recognized as the largest news source about Palestine, just hours after the death of journalist Wael Dahdouh's family in Gaza due to an Israeli strike on their displacement site.
The pro-Palestine page, with over six million followers from around the world, is renowned for covering events in Palestine, especially before the attacks on October 7. Following the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, the page aimed to continue documenting the ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip.
This page ban follows a series of restrictions imposed by Meta on posts supporting Palestinians, with numerous activists voicing concerns that their posts in support of the Palestinian cause, particularly regarding Gaza, are being blocked or deleted on social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram.
Variety and Tech
Palestine
Israel
Instagram
Meta
Account
Followers
Ban
Lebanon News
12:55
UN: About 29,000 displaced people in Lebanon due to the escalation with Israel in the border area
Lebanon News
12:55
UN: About 29,000 displaced people in Lebanon due to the escalation with Israel in the border area
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Currency devaluation: Syrian Lira, Israeli Shekel, and Lebanese Lira in focus
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Currency devaluation: Syrian Lira, Israeli Shekel, and Lebanese Lira in focus
0
Middle East News
06:50
Four Palestinians killed in Israeli military operations in West Bank
Middle East News
06:50
Four Palestinians killed in Israeli military operations in West Bank
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-26
Bou Habib: Israel must cease threatening Lebanon with attacks
Lebanon News
2023-10-26
Bou Habib: Israel must cease threatening Lebanon with attacks
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:34
Cybersecurity concerns: Google disables navigation features in Gaza and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
11:34
Cybersecurity concerns: Google disables navigation features in Gaza and Israel
0
Variety and Tech
02:46
Celebrating World Day for Audiovisual Heritage: Preserving the past, shaping the future
Variety and Tech
02:46
Celebrating World Day for Audiovisual Heritage: Preserving the past, shaping the future
0
Variety and Tech
2023-10-26
US First Lady shines in Lebanese-American designer's dress for Australian State Dinner
Variety and Tech
2023-10-26
US First Lady shines in Lebanese-American designer's dress for Australian State Dinner
0
Variety and Tech
2023-10-26
Musk unveils new voice and video calling features on the X platform
Variety and Tech
2023-10-26
Musk unveils new voice and video calling features on the X platform
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Hezbollah's confrontation with Israel: Capabilities, strategies, and resilience
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Hezbollah's confrontation with Israel: Capabilities, strategies, and resilience
0
Middle East News
2023-10-26
'They seek revenge through our children': Journalist Wael Dahdouh bids farewell to family members in Israeli attack
Middle East News
2023-10-26
'They seek revenge through our children': Journalist Wael Dahdouh bids farewell to family members in Israeli attack
0
Middle East News
2023-10-10
Hamas calls for general mobilization in Arab and Islamic world in solidarity with Palestine
Middle East News
2023-10-10
Hamas calls for general mobilization in Arab and Islamic world in solidarity with Palestine
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:16
Unveiling Eritrea's Role: A Geopolitical Chessboard for Iran and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
09:16
Unveiling Eritrea's Role: A Geopolitical Chessboard for Iran and Israel
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
News Bulletin Reports
07:06
"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation
News Bulletin Reports
07:06
"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation
2
Press Highlights
00:35
Internal concerns mount over Lebanon's military leadership as Gaza's war fallout spreads south
Press Highlights
00:35
Internal concerns mount over Lebanon's military leadership as Gaza's war fallout spreads south
3
Press Highlights
01:29
Beirut Port: Remaining in the 'green zone' amidst regional tensions
Press Highlights
01:29
Beirut Port: Remaining in the 'green zone' amidst regional tensions
4
Lebanon News
10:40
Lufthansa suspends flights to and from Beirut until the end of November
Lebanon News
10:40
Lufthansa suspends flights to and from Beirut until the end of November
5
Middle East News
13:44
Israeli army spokesman: We are expanding our ground operations in Gaza tonight
Middle East News
13:44
Israeli army spokesman: We are expanding our ground operations in Gaza tonight
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Currency devaluation: Syrian Lira, Israeli Shekel, and Lebanese Lira in focus
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Currency devaluation: Syrian Lira, Israeli Shekel, and Lebanese Lira in focus
7
Lebanon Economy
02:15
Fuel prices see a slight drop
Lebanon Economy
02:15
Fuel prices see a slight drop
8
Middle East News
00:49
Israeli army radio: The army conducted ground attack inside Gaza, targeting Hamas objectives
Middle East News
00:49
Israeli army radio: The army conducted ground attack inside Gaza, targeting Hamas objectives
