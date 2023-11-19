Sheynnis Palacios becomes the first woman from Nicaragua to win the title of Miss Universe

2023-11-19 | 05:19
Sheynnis Palacios becomes the first woman from Nicaragua to win the title of Miss Universe
Sheynnis Palacios becomes the first woman from Nicaragua to win the title of Miss Universe

In the 72nd edition of the Miss Universe competition, broadcasted on LB2, Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua was crowned Miss Universe on Sunday.

Anntonia Porsild from Thailand secured the second position, while Moraya Wilson from Australia claimed third.

This victory makes Sheynnis Palacios the first woman from Nicaragua to win the title of Miss Universe.

It is worth noting that Maya Aboul Hosn, the first runner-up for Miss Lebanon 2022-2023 Yasmina Zaitouni, participated in the prestigious event held in El Salvador.

