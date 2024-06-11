First Hong Kong astronaut to join China space program

2024-06-11 | 01:23
First Hong Kong astronaut to join China space program
First Hong Kong astronaut to join China space program

Hong Kong leader John Lee said Tuesday that China has selected the city's first astronaut to join the country's space program.

"Hong Kong now has a payload specialist who can contribute to the national space program," Lee said, calling it "a glorious page in Hong Kong's history". State news agency Xinhua also said that a candidate from neighboring Macau had been selected for the first time.

Download now the LBCI mobile app
