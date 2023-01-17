Young Lebanese shares song in memory of Creek Fire in California

The 16-year-old was inspired by her emotional experience of witnessing one of the largest fires of the 2020 California wildfire season, especially since her home was burned down.



Written by Allison and Hannah Avison, the music video stars her, her brother, and her friend, who lost her father to the fire.



The touching lyrics have gained the appreciation of many. “What an awesome and powerful song! So meaningful! I love it!” one user commented on YouTube.



With over 1 million followers on Instagram alone, Allison Amber Hage is an actress, singer, student, and musician of Lebanese origins who was recognized as “Teen Actor Of The Year 2022” by iPOP LA.