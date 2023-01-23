Ford to cut up to 3,200 jobs in Europe, union says, vowing a fight

Variety
2023-01-23 | 10:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ford to cut up to 3,200 jobs in Europe, union says, vowing a fight
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Ford to cut up to 3,200 jobs in Europe, union says, vowing a fight

Ford (F.N) plans to cut up to 3,200 jobs across Europe and move some product development work to the United States, Germany's IG Metall union said on Monday, vowing action that would disrupt the carmaker across the continent if the cuts go ahead.

Ford wants to axe up to 2,500 jobs in product development and up to a further 700 in administrative roles, with German locations most affected, IG Metall said.

Workers at the US carmaker's Cologne site, which employs around 14,000 people - including 3,800 working at a development center in the neighborhood of Merkenich - were informed at works council meetings on Monday of the plans.

Ford declined to comment, referring to a statement on Friday in which it said that shifting to electric vehicle production required structural changes but that it would not say more until plans were finalized.

The company announced last year a $2 billion investment in expanding production at its Cologne plant - which currently produces the Ford Fiesta as well as engines and transmissions - to make a mass-market all-electric model.

Ford is planning seven new electric models in Europe, a battery-assembly site in Germany and a nickel cell manufacturing joint venture in Turkey as part of a major electric vehicle (EV) push on the continent.

It also has a partnership with Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) to produce 1.2 million vehicles on the German carmaker's MEB electric platform over six years.

But it warned in June last year of "significant" job cuts to come in the near term at its factory in Spain and its plant in Saarlouis, Germany, as the shift to EV production meant it would require fewer labour hours to assemble cars.

Ford of Europe produces, sells and services Ford brand vehicles in 50 markets, employing around 45,000 people at its own facilities and consolidated joint ventures, according to its website.

"If negotiations between the works council and management in coming weeks do not ensure the future of workers, we will join the process. We will not hold back from measures that could seriously impact the company not just in Germany but Europe-wide," IG Metall said.

Variety

Ford

Automotive

Carmaker

Vehicle

Industry

Job

Cuts

Europe

Union

Fight

Inflation

Economy

Government

EV

Electric

LBCI Next
Lutherans ordain first Palestinian woman pastor in Holy Land
Beyoncé performs with Lebanese dance band Mayyas at Dubai resort opening
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-13

Crypto.com cuts 20 percent jobs amid ‘unforeseeable’ industry events

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-20

Recent developments in Lebanon electricity sector

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-19

Microsoft announces 10,000 job cuts, nearly 5 percent of its global workforce

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-19

Big Tech braces for dismal profits, more job cuts

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
12:33

Ecem April Onutman, Model of Models of Turkiye

LBCI
Variety
10:39

Lazard appoints Al-Khatib as MENA investment banking CEO

LBCI
Variety
10:20

Beyoncé's concert stunned the world with the Lebanese imprint

LBCI
Variety
10:11

Amazon launches freight service Air in India

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-11

Top Turkey, Syria, Russia diplomats to meet soon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Judge Bitar breaks prevailing pattern, returns to investigation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:19

Lawmakers continue sit-in inside Parliament, more MPs to join

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-16

US delivers three brand-new Huey II helicopters worth $24 mln to LAF

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:45

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app