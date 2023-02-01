Meet "RE-ALK," a new application that facilitates lung cancer treatment

The main objective of this application is to implement digital oncology in daily medical practice in Lebanon and the region, and raise public awareness of the risk factors and diagnosis of lung cancer.



"RE-ALK" also provides a platform with new recommendations and studies for oncologists with management algorithms, encourages interaction between oncologists-patients and patient-patients, and finally offers patients a digital tool for better management of ALK+ lung cancer.



With "a press of a button," this initiative aims to facilitate lung cancer treatment and provide a free-of-charge platform for patients to get an answer to any question from a specialist online.