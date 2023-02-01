Meet "RE-ALK," a new application that facilitates lung cancer treatment

Variety
2023-02-01 | 10:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Meet &quot;RE-ALK,&quot; a new application that facilitates lung cancer treatment
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Meet "RE-ALK," a new application that facilitates lung cancer treatment

"RE-ALK" is a mobile application developed by students of the Faculty of Medicine at the Saint-Joseph University of Beirut (USJ) dedicated to lung cancer with an ALK genetic alteration.

The main objective of this application is to implement digital oncology in daily medical practice in Lebanon and the region, and raise public awareness of the risk factors and diagnosis of lung cancer. 

"RE-ALK" also provides a platform with new recommendations and studies for oncologists with management algorithms, encourages interaction between oncologists-patients and patient-patients, and finally offers patients a digital tool for better management of ALK+ lung cancer.   

With "a press of a button," this initiative aims to facilitate lung cancer treatment and provide a free-of-charge platform for patients to get an answer to any question from a specialist online.
 

Breaking Headlines

Variety

Lebanon

USJ

Lung Cancer

Treatment

Application

LBCI Next
Egyptian financial services provider MNT-Halan valued at $1B in $400M funding
Big changes coming for GDPR enforcement on Big Tech in Europe?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

Lebanon's rampant corruption at center of its many crises: report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-31

Regional power plan for Lebanon held up over Syria sanctions: France's Duquesne

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-31

Cash is king in Lebanon as banks atrophy

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-31

Lebanon excelled in Qatar’s Doha Stars Art Gymnastics competition

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
11:26

UN Women appoints Joyce Azzam as National Goodwill Ambassador

LBCI
Variety
10:38

Meta wins ruling against FTC to move forward with purchase of VR startup Within

LBCI
Variety
09:59

Snap's earnings may hold positive news for Meta, Google

LBCI
Variety
07:20

What to expect during the green comet's encounter with Earth

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-31

Cash is king in Lebanon as banks atrophy

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:05

How will Lebanese banks compensate their losses?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-31

Infighting over Beirut Port blast investigation continues

LBCI
Variety
06:32

Lebanese Christa Maria Abou Akl impresses "La Voix" Canada's jury

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app