LAF hails first female fighter jet pilot
Variety
2023-02-06 | 08:23
LAF hails first female fighter jet pilot
Women influence many aspects of the Lebanese community, paving the way for leadership roles and breaking all the social barriers in male-dominated careers.
In the late 80s, women started enrolling in the
Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF)
, a time when the country witnessed vicious battles, pushing the way for Lebanese women to demand more rights and fight in the army specifically, where they were able to show all their capabilities to add more value to the military institution.
In this context, Cadet officer Jana Sader from the
LAF
graduated from Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas, USA, after completing a course for nearly two years.
This makes her the first woman in the army to start her career piloting the A-29 Super Tucano attack aircraft.
Lebanon News
09:32
09:25
07:55
Variety
09:25
09:23
08:04
World
2023-01-15
2023-01-12
2023-01-26
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-25
2023-01-23
2023-01-19
2022-12-23
2022-12-07
2022-12-07
2022-12-07
2022-12-07
20:50
12:08
03:38
07:56
06:53
07:36
06:29
06:17
