LAF hails first female fighter jet pilot

2023-02-06
LAF hails first female fighter jet pilot
LAF hails first female fighter jet pilot

Women influence many aspects of the Lebanese community, paving the way for leadership roles and breaking all the social barriers in male-dominated careers.

In the late 80s, women started enrolling in the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), a time when the country witnessed vicious battles, pushing the way for Lebanese women to demand more rights and fight in the army specifically, where they were able to show all their capabilities to add more value to the military institution.  

In this context, Cadet officer Jana Sader from the LAF graduated from Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas, USA, after completing a course for nearly two years.   

This makes her the first woman in the army to start her career piloting the A-29 Super Tucano attack aircraft.
 

Iran singer who faces prison wins Grammy for protest anthem
TotalEnergies’ staff return to Iraq after project dispute
LBCI
Variety
10:16

Simple HealthKit is taking on health equity with at-home diagnostics, treatment

LBCI
Variety
09:25

Lebanon's CCCL lit up tourist sites for World Cancer Day

LBCI
Variety
09:23

Labor marketplace ShiftMed secures $200M to solve nursing shortage

LBCI
Variety
08:04

Meta fails in bid to be removed as a party from an exploitation lawsuit against it and moderation partner Sama in Kenya

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

