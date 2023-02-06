LAF hails first female fighter jet pilot

In the late 80s, women started enrolling in the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) , a time when the country witnessed vicious battles, pushing the way for Lebanese women to demand more rights and fight in the army specifically, where they were able to show all their capabilities to add more value to the military institution.



In this context, Cadet officer Jana Sader from the LAF graduated from Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas, USA, after completing a course for nearly two years.



This makes her the first woman in the army to start her career piloting the A-29 Super Tucano attack aircraft.