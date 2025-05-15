Trump says Qatar will invest $10 billion in Al Udeid Air Base

15-05-2025 | 06:07
Trump says Qatar will invest $10 billion in Al Udeid Air Base
Trump says Qatar will invest $10 billion in Al Udeid Air Base

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Qatar will invest $10 billion in the coming years in the Al Udeid Air Base southwest of Doha, the largest U.S. military facility in the Middle East.


Reuters 
 

Middle East News

Trump

US

Qatar

Billion

Al Udeid

Air

Base

Trump lands in Abu Dhabi on last leg of Gulf tour
Trump heads to UAE as it hopes to advance AI ambitions
