Sensitive Israeli documents obtained by Iran to be unveiled soon: Minister

08-06-2025 | 09:46
Sensitive Israeli documents obtained by Iran to be unveiled soon: Minister
2min
Sensitive Israeli documents obtained by Iran to be unveiled soon: Minister

Sensitive Israeli documents obtained by Tehran should be unveiled soon, Minister of Intelligence Esmail Khatib told state TV on Sunday, describing them as a "treasure trove" which will strengthen Iran's offensive capabilities.

Iranian state media reported on Saturday that Iranian intelligence agencies had obtained a large trove of sensitive Israeli documents. Khatib said these were related to Israel's nuclear facilities and its relations with the United States, Europe and other countries, and to its defensive capabilities.

There was no immediate official comment from Israel.

It was not clear whether the information breach was linked to a reported hacking, opens new tab of an Israeli nuclear research center last year which Tehran is only disclosing now amid heightened tensions over its nuclear program.

"The transfer of this treasure trove was time-consuming and required security measures. Naturally, the transfer methods will remain confidential but the documents should be unveiled soon," Khatib said, adding that in terms of volume, "talking of thousands of documents would be an understatement."

In 2018, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israeli agents had seized a huge "archive" of Iranian documents that showed Tehran had done more nuclear work than previously known.



Reuters
 

Middle East News

Israeli

Documents

Iran

Minister

