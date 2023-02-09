News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
12
o
Keserwan
12
o
North
12
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
2
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
12
o
Keserwan
12
o
North
12
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
2
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Meta acquires Within despite FTC concerns
Variety
2023-02-09 | 10:13
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Meta acquires Within despite FTC concerns
After an antitrust lawsuit with the FTC, Meta has officially closed the deal to acquire Within, the VR developer behind fitness app Supernatural. It has taken more than a year for the deal to secure necessary approvals to move forward. The financial terms were not disclosed.
The FTC sued Meta in July to block the purchase of Within, the creators of the VR fitness app Supernatural, alleging that the acquisition would be anti-competitive. Meta has a history of buying up promising VR technology to power its mutlibillion-dollar bet on the metaverse, including Beat Games, the studio behind Beat Saber, and Oculus, which powers Meta’s hardware. But after a trial in which Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified, a judge ruled that Meta could go forward with the acquisition.
This victory comes at a trying time for Meta, only a few months out from its 13 percent workforce reduction. Last week, the company revealed in its earnings report that it has lost $13.7 billion on AR and VR in the past year. Reality Labs, its division for these technologies, only brought in $2.16 billion in revenue.
The subscription-based Supernatural app has a cult following — its Facebook group has almost 77,000 members (… only some of whom think they’re on a fan page for the long-running CW show of the same name). But even with a community of people paying $20 per month to work out in VR, Meta still has a steep hill to climb to reclaim its loss tens of billions of dollars over the years.
TechCrunch
Variety
Antitrust
FTC
Meta
Acquired
Within
Concerns
Financial
Terms
Next
The People Onscreen Are Fake. The Disinformation Is Real.
Google Maps launches Immersive View in five cities, will roll out ‘glanceable directions’ soon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-02-01
Meta wins ruling against FTC to move forward with purchase of VR startup Within
Variety
2023-02-01
Meta wins ruling against FTC to move forward with purchase of VR startup Within
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Concerns grow as Lebanese banks go on strike
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Concerns grow as Lebanese banks go on strike
0
Sports
2023-02-06
Manchester City charged by Premier League over alleged financial rule breaches
Sports
2023-02-06
Manchester City charged by Premier League over alleged financial rule breaches
0
Variety
2023-02-06
Meta fails in bid to be removed as a party from an exploitation lawsuit against it and moderation partner Sama in Kenya
Variety
2023-02-06
Meta fails in bid to be removed as a party from an exploitation lawsuit against it and moderation partner Sama in Kenya
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
11:37
Amex and Microsoft turn to AI to make expense reports less horrible
Variety
11:37
Amex and Microsoft turn to AI to make expense reports less horrible
0
Variety
09:27
Musk’s Twitter gets ‘yellow card’ for missing data in EU disinformation report
Variety
09:27
Musk’s Twitter gets ‘yellow card’ for missing data in EU disinformation report
0
Variety
07:02
Twitter says the basic tier of its API will cost $100 per month
Variety
07:02
Twitter says the basic tier of its API will cost $100 per month
0
Variety
06:57
Twitter access restored in Turkey after talks
Variety
06:57
Twitter access restored in Turkey after talks
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-02-08
Syria earthquake: Lebanon sends ministerial delegation to Damascus
Press Highlights
2023-02-08
Syria earthquake: Lebanon sends ministerial delegation to Damascus
0
Press Highlights
2022-12-29
Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding
Press Highlights
2022-12-29
Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding
0
Lebanon News
13:43
Mawlawi urges municipalities to conduct survey for damaged buildings
Lebanon News
13:43
Mawlawi urges municipalities to conduct survey for damaged buildings
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-07
Lebanon opens up airports, ports for aid to Syria
Lebanon News
2023-02-07
Lebanon opens up airports, ports for aid to Syria
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:43
Mawlawi urges municipalities to conduct survey for damaged buildings
Lebanon News
13:43
Mawlawi urges municipalities to conduct survey for damaged buildings
2
Lebanon News
13:01
Ammonium sulfate shipment identical to what was declared: Agriculture Ministry
Lebanon News
13:01
Ammonium sulfate shipment identical to what was declared: Agriculture Ministry
3
News Bulletin Reports
07:39
A look into latest earthquakes: What does science say?
News Bulletin Reports
07:39
A look into latest earthquakes: What does science say?
4
Middle East
08:55
Investors see Erdogan's earthquake response as pivotal
Middle East
08:55
Investors see Erdogan's earthquake response as pivotal
5
Lebanon Economy
06:56
EDL to increase power supply, to start reducing power theft
Lebanon Economy
06:56
EDL to increase power supply, to start reducing power theft
6
Middle East
06:04
Turkey-Syria quake death toll climbs to 16,000
Middle East
06:04
Turkey-Syria quake death toll climbs to 16,000
7
World
08:43
Barcelona mayor brands Israel apartheid state, cuts ties
World
08:43
Barcelona mayor brands Israel apartheid state, cuts ties
8
Middle East
07:09
Plight of homeless deepens as Turkey-Syria earthquake toll passes 17,000
Middle East
07:09
Plight of homeless deepens as Turkey-Syria earthquake toll passes 17,000
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store