Yahoo to lay off more than 20 percent of staff
Variety
2023-02-10 | 04:41
Yahoo to lay off more than 20 percent of staff
Yahoo said on Thursday it plans to lay off more than 20 percent of its total workforce as part of a major restructuring of its ad tech division.
The cuts will impact nearly 50 percent of Yahoo's ad tech employees by the end of this year, including nearly 1,000 employees this week, the company said.
Yahoo, which is owned by private equity firm Apollo Global Management (APO.N) since a $5 billion buyout in 2021, added that the move would enable the company to narrow its focus and investment on its flagship ad business called DSP, or demand-side platform.
This comes as many advertisers have pared back their marketing budgets in response to record-high inflation rates and continued uncertainty about a recession.
A raft of US companies from Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) to Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) have also laid off thousands this year to ride out a demand downturn wrought by high inflation and rising interest rates.
Axios first reported the news of the layoffs at Yahoo.
Reuters
Variety
US
Yahoo
Recession
Cut
Jobs
Employees
Workforce
Inflation
Alphabet
Google
Tech
Division
Related Articles
Variety
2023-01-18
Microsoft to cut thousands of jobs across divisions
Variety
2023-01-18
Microsoft to cut thousands of jobs across divisions
0
Variety
2023-01-13
Crypto.com cuts 20 percent jobs amid ‘unforeseeable’ industry events
Variety
2023-01-13
Crypto.com cuts 20 percent jobs amid ‘unforeseeable’ industry events
0
Variety
2023-02-07
Boeing says it will cut about 2,000 white-collar jobs in finance and HR
Variety
2023-02-07
Boeing says it will cut about 2,000 white-collar jobs in finance and HR
0
World
2023-02-07
The Biden economy: Waning inflation, record jobs, lingering uncertainty
World
2023-02-07
The Biden economy: Waning inflation, record jobs, lingering uncertainty
Variety
11:37
Amex and Microsoft turn to AI to make expense reports less horrible
Variety
11:37
Amex and Microsoft turn to AI to make expense reports less horrible
0
Variety
10:13
Meta acquires Within despite FTC concerns
Variety
10:13
Meta acquires Within despite FTC concerns
0
Variety
09:27
Musk’s Twitter gets ‘yellow card’ for missing data in EU disinformation report
Variety
09:27
Musk’s Twitter gets ‘yellow card’ for missing data in EU disinformation report
0
Variety
2023-02-09
Twitter says the basic tier of its API will cost $100 per month
Variety
2023-02-09
Twitter says the basic tier of its API will cost $100 per month
Our visitors readings
Lebanon News
07:26
WHO launches project strengthening Lebanon's prisons health system
Lebanon News
07:26
WHO launches project strengthening Lebanon's prisons health system
0
World
2023-01-07
Putin praises Russian Orthodox Church for backing troops in Ukraine
World
2023-01-07
Putin praises Russian Orthodox Church for backing troops in Ukraine
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-21
Lebanon’s quarries: A sector that could have contributed more than 2 billion to state treasury
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-21
Lebanon’s quarries: A sector that could have contributed more than 2 billion to state treasury
Videos
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
1
World
06:05
Missiles target Ukraine's cities as Russian forces advance in east and south
World
06:05
Missiles target Ukraine's cities as Russian forces advance in east and south
2
Middle East
08:55
Investors see Erdogan's earthquake response as pivotal
Middle East
08:55
Investors see Erdogan's earthquake response as pivotal
3
World
08:43
Barcelona mayor brands Israel apartheid state, cuts ties
World
08:43
Barcelona mayor brands Israel apartheid state, cuts ties
4
Sports
11:50
Moroccan banned for life after record 135 match-fixing offences
Sports
11:50
Moroccan banned for life after record 135 match-fixing offences
5
Lebanon News
04:29
EU delegation expresses concern over the situation in Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:29
EU delegation expresses concern over the situation in Lebanon
6
Lebanon Economy
06:22
Banks inclined to go on total strike next week
Lebanon Economy
06:22
Banks inclined to go on total strike next week
7
Sports
04:55
PSG's Messi doubtful for Champions League clash with Bayern
Sports
04:55
PSG's Messi doubtful for Champions League clash with Bayern
8
World
03:28
US Treasury issues license to aid Syria in earthquake disaster relief efforts
World
03:28
US Treasury issues license to aid Syria in earthquake disaster relief efforts
