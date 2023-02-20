News
Ericsson to cut 1,400 jobs in Sweden
Variety
2023-02-20 | 08:47
0
min
Share
Share
0
min
Ericsson to cut 1,400 jobs in Sweden
Telecoms gear maker Ericsson (ERICb.ST) plans to cut about 1,400 jobs in Sweden as part of a broader plan to reduce costs globally, it said on Monday.
The company had earlier announced plans to cut costs by 9 billion crowns ($880 million) by the end of 2023 as demand slows in some markets, including North America.
Further job cuts, numbering several thousands in other countries, are likely to be announced in the coming days, said two sources close to the matter.
Ericsson last made deep cuts in 2017 when it laid off thousands of employees and focused on research to pull the company out of losses.
The company was negotiating with its employee union in Sweden for months on how to handle cost cuts.
Agreement has now been reached with Swedish unions on how to manage headcount reductions, a spokesperson said, adding that the company intends to make the cuts through a voluntary program.
'
Reuters
Variety
Ericsson
Cut
Fire
Employees
Sweden
Layoffs
Inflation
Recession
Crisis
Economy
Government
Reduce
Global
Costs
