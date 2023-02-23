Japan telecom firm NTT unveils chip to boost the speed of communications

Variety
2023-02-23 | 07:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Japan telecom firm NTT unveils chip to boost the speed of communications
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Japan telecom firm NTT unveils chip to boost the speed of communications

Japanese telecommunications NTT (9432.T) on Thursday unveiled a prototype chip that it believes will help boost communications speed in data centers and across undersea fiber optic cables in the future.

While the technology's release is still years out, the tiny chip would amplify a 100 Gigahertz (GHz) electrical signal, said Kazuhiro Gomi president and CEO at NTT Research, Inc. in Silicon Valley. NTT said its development will speed up the Internet for consumers and accelerate communication for data centers in the future.
 
Gomi added that amplifying the electrical signal is a key step in communications as a weak signal is hard to read. But the bigger the frequency, the harder it is to amplify because it requires a faster response time. A 100 GHz signal can be amplified in the lab setting, he said.

"That lab level achievement was implemented into a package that got very small. You can put it on your on your fingertip, basically. That Is that the key achievement," said Gomi.
 
Shrinking the device size is key to building it into communication devices, he said.

Gomi said the chip uses a relatively new material called indium phosphide rather than silicon.

This chip would be a key component to reaching 2 terabit per second speed (Tbps), he said. Today fiber optic communications happen at about 100 Gigabits per second (Gbps)speed and the industry is already transitioning to 400 Gbps and aiming to get to 1.2 Tbps, he said.
 
A 2 Tbps communication future is still six to seven years out as communication equipment using the new chip would have to be designed by other companies, Gomi said.
 

Variety

Japan

Telecom

Firm

NTT

Unveils

Chip

Boost

Speed

Communications

Tech

Technology

LBCI Next
Nvidia results show its growing lead in AI chip race
Blackstone set to raise as much as $10 billion for tactical opportunities
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-02-16

South Korea boosts its AI chip industry with $642M amid ChatGPT frenzy

LBCI
World
2023-02-04

Japan to restrict chip manufacturing machine exports to China - Kyodo

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-03

Lebanese technology group sees new win despite challenges

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-17

Apple unveils M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, featuring new Neural Engine and more

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:13

YouTube launches a multi-language audio feature for dubbing videos, previously tested by Mr. Beast

LBCI
Variety
08:14

Nvidia results show its growing lead in AI chip race

LBCI
Variety
07:47

Blackstone set to raise as much as $10 billion for tactical opportunities

LBCI
Variety
07:43

European Commission orders staff to remove TikTok from work devices

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-02-10

Kobe Bryant's jersey from MVP season sold for $5.8 million

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-15

Hariri's death's a tragic event in Lebanon's history: State Department

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:29

Banking sector file: Mikati calls for measures against Judge Aoun

LBCI
World
09:42

Ukraine unveils banknote for anniversary of Russian invasion

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app