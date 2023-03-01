News
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemiev shares photo of Beirut from ISS
Variety
2023-03-01 | 09:05
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemiev shares photo of Beirut from ISS
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemiev shared a photo of Beirut from the International Space Station on Wednesday.
“We are starting a space journey through the Middle East, and in the photo is the capital and largest city of Lebanon - Beirut,” Artemiev said on Telegram.
Artemiev added that Beirut is located on a peninsula in the middle of the Lebanese Mediterranean coast.
“It is also the country's largest and main seaport. It is believed that the first mention of this metropolis can be found in the ancient Egyptian Tell el-Amarna archive dating back to the 15th century BC,” he added.
Lebanon News
Variety
Lebanon
Russian
Cosmonaut
Oleg Artemiev
Photo
Beirut
ISS
International
Space
Station
Countries
Largest
Seaport
Space
Next
Aston Martin says profitability to improve this year after tough 2022
Andrew Tate seeks to recruit right-wing politicians to his cause, wiretaps show
Previous
