Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemiev shares photo of Beirut from ISS

Variety
2023-03-01 | 09:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemiev shares photo of Beirut from ISS
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemiev shares photo of Beirut from ISS

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemiev shared a photo of Beirut from the International Space Station on Wednesday.

“We are starting a space journey through the Middle East, and in the photo is the capital and largest city of Lebanon - Beirut,” Artemiev said on Telegram.

Artemiev added that Beirut is located on a peninsula in the middle of the Lebanese Mediterranean coast. 

“It is also the country's largest and main seaport. It is believed that the first mention of this metropolis can be found in the ancient Egyptian Tell el-Amarna archive dating back to the 15th century BC,” he added.

Lebanon News

Variety

Lebanon

Russian

Cosmonaut

Oleg Artemiev

Photo

Beirut

ISS

International

Space

Station

Countries

Largest

Seaport

Space

LBCI Next
Aston Martin says profitability to improve this year after tough 2022
Andrew Tate seeks to recruit right-wing politicians to his cause, wiretaps show
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-02-21

Vast acquires Launcher in quest to build artificial gravity space stations

LBCI
World
2023-02-14

Moldova closes airspace, one day after warning of Russian coup plot

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-03

Twitter Blue expands to six new countries, brings back Spaces curation

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-02

Space power China to build ground stations on Antarctica to support satellites

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
11:29

Amazon is letting employees use their stock to finance home purchases and even second homes

LBCI
Variety
11:26

Chainlink’s new platform lets web3 projects connect to Web 2.0 systems like AWS and Meta

LBCI
Variety
10:54

TotalEnergies buys CEPSA’s upstream assets in Abu Dhabi

LBCI
Variety
09:16

TikTok rolls out new screen time controls, adds new default settings for teens and expands Family Pairing

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-05

BDL, EDL ask citizens to open 'fresh' Lira accounts to settle electricity bills

LBCI
World
10:51

GLOBAL ECONOMY China's factories power ahead, inflation ticks up in Europe

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-17

FPM, Hezbollah alliance is at stake

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-03

Nobel laureate Ebadi says Iran's 'revolutionary process' is irreversible

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app