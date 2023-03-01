Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemiev shares photo of Beirut from ISS

“We are starting a space journey through the Middle East, and in the photo is the capital and largest city of Lebanon - Beirut,” Artemiev said on Telegram.



Artemiev added that Beirut is located on a peninsula in the middle of the Lebanese Mediterranean coast.



“It is also the country's largest and main seaport. It is believed that the first mention of this metropolis can be found in the ancient Egyptian Tell el-Amarna archive dating back to the 15th century BC,” he added.