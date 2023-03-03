News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
22
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
22
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
AI stocks surge as investors bet on growth prospects
Variety
2023-03-03 | 09:52
High views
Share
Share
2
min
AI stocks surge as investors bet on growth prospects
Shares of artificial intelligence-based (AI) product makers zoomed on Friday, as a strong forecast from retail darling C3.ai Inc (AI.N) amplified an ongoing euphoria in the segment driven by the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT.
C3.a1 forecast better-than-expected revenue and profit for both the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023, after its third-quarter results topped Wall Street estimates.
Shares of the AI software provider were up 16 percent at $24.80, and were one of the top five trending stocks on StockTwits. If the gains hold, the stock is set to notch its strongest one-day gain in a month.
"The company is starting to gain momentum in building significant enterprise opportunities in its pipeline with its suite of innovative enterprise AI solutions," said Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives.
The firm's aim to turn cash positive and adjusted profitable by the end of fiscal year 2024 also boosted the stock, but Ives believes the execution of these ambitions is key to regain the Street's confidence heading into 2023.
Retail investors have flocked to small-cap firms building AI tools as companies such as Google-parent Alphabet Inc (AAPL.O) and Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) have locked horns to make AI the next big growth driver.
Microsoft's investment in OpenAI's ChatGPT boosted AI firms' popularity further. Chatbots like the ChatGPT are software applications that aim to mimic human conversation using artificial intelligence.
Other major AI stocks also surged on Friday with BigBear.ai (BBAI.N), conversation intelligence firm SoundHound AI (SOUN.O), and Thailand's security firm Guardforce AI (GFAI.O) jumping between 5 percent and 20 percent.
So far this year, these stocks, including C3.ai, have surged 33.9 percent -321.6 percent, as of the previous day's close.
"AI could become the new gold rush on Wall Street," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive officer of 50 Park Investments in Florida.
"But it still needs some more time to mature a bit, better price action, and prove that it can generate profits for investors."
Reuters
Variety
OpenAI
ChatGPT
AI
Artificial
Intelligence
Stocks
Rise
Growth
Prospects
Next
Lebanese Taekwondo players outshine in Jordan
Studies show how asteroid-bashing spacecraft was 'phenomenally successful'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:36
European stocks gain on global growth data, despite inflation
World
08:36
European stocks gain on global growth data, despite inflation
0
Variety
2023-02-17
Microsoft-backed OpenAI to let users customize ChatGPT
Variety
2023-02-17
Microsoft-backed OpenAI to let users customize ChatGPT
0
Variety
2023-02-01
OpenAI releases tool to detect AI-generated text, including from ChatGPT
Variety
2023-02-01
OpenAI releases tool to detect AI-generated text, including from ChatGPT
0
World
06:30
London stocks eye weekly gain on boost from miners
World
06:30
London stocks eye weekly gain on boost from miners
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
11:23
Japan’s Geniee acquires AdPushup-operator Zelto for $70 million
Variety
11:23
Japan’s Geniee acquires AdPushup-operator Zelto for $70 million
0
Variety
11:11
Guns N' Roses and Arctic Monkeys to headline Glastonbury along with Elton John
Variety
11:11
Guns N' Roses and Arctic Monkeys to headline Glastonbury along with Elton John
0
Variety
11:08
Ford looking at ways to boost gas-powered F-150 production
Variety
11:08
Ford looking at ways to boost gas-powered F-150 production
0
Variety
10:37
India’s central bank slaps penalty on Amazon’s payments unit
Variety
10:37
India’s central bank slaps penalty on Amazon’s payments unit
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
04:46
Saudi Arabia will not support a Frangieh settlement: Abou Faour to Jumblatt
Press Highlights
04:46
Saudi Arabia will not support a Frangieh settlement: Abou Faour to Jumblatt
0
Lebanon News
10:48
Environment Minister warns of higher fire risks until Sunday
Lebanon News
10:48
Environment Minister warns of higher fire risks until Sunday
0
Lebanon News
10:24
MP Michel Moawad discusses presidential election with US Ambassador Shea
Lebanon News
10:24
MP Michel Moawad discusses presidential election with US Ambassador Shea
0
Press Highlights
04:50
Saudi winds of presidency in Lebanon blow against Hezbollah
Press Highlights
04:50
Saudi winds of presidency in Lebanon blow against Hezbollah
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
12:45
Minister of Economy issues dollar pricing decision
Lebanon Economy
12:45
Minister of Economy issues dollar pricing decision
2
Lebanon Economy
12:13
Lebanon declines on transition to structural reforms in 2022: report
Lebanon Economy
12:13
Lebanon declines on transition to structural reforms in 2022: report
3
Press Highlights
04:50
Saudi winds of presidency in Lebanon blow against Hezbollah
Press Highlights
04:50
Saudi winds of presidency in Lebanon blow against Hezbollah
4
World
08:20
Nigerian court extends old banknotes to Dec 31 amid cash shortage
World
08:20
Nigerian court extends old banknotes to Dec 31 amid cash shortage
5
Lebanon News
12:46
Jumblatt discusses developments with Shea in Clemenceau
Lebanon News
12:46
Jumblatt discusses developments with Shea in Clemenceau
6
News Bulletin Reports
05:10
Lebanese supermarkets rely on parallel exchange rate despite benefitting from Sayrafa
News Bulletin Reports
05:10
Lebanese supermarkets rely on parallel exchange rate despite benefitting from Sayrafa
7
Press Highlights
04:46
Saudi Arabia will not support a Frangieh settlement: Abou Faour to Jumblatt
Press Highlights
04:46
Saudi Arabia will not support a Frangieh settlement: Abou Faour to Jumblatt
8
Lebanon News
07:51
80,000 Lebanese immigrated to the Gulf between 2020 and 2022
Lebanon News
07:51
80,000 Lebanese immigrated to the Gulf between 2020 and 2022
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store