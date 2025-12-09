News
Lebanon and Oman highlight deep ties as presidents discuss expanded cooperation
Lebanon News
09-12-2025 | 11:16
Lebanon and Oman highlight deep ties as presidents discuss expanded cooperation
President Joseph Aoun said his visit to Oman will open the door to strengthening bilateral cooperation in the economic, trade, cultural, and educational fields.
He noted that Lebanese citizens are looking toward new horizons of partnership with Oman and praised the depth of relations between the two countries.
Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq emphasized his country's interest in Lebanon and its close monitoring of developments there. He underscored the long-standing fraternal ties between the two nations and stressed the need to reinforce bilateral cooperation and coordination.
The sultan also highlighted the positive role played by the Lebanese community residing in Oman.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Oman
Ties
Presidents
Cooperation
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:05
Hamas official says no Gaza truce second phase while Israel 'continues violations'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:05
Hamas official says no Gaza truce second phase while Israel 'continues violations'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-07
Pressure on Lebanon and Syria: Israel conducts major northern drill
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-07
Pressure on Lebanon and Syria: Israel conducts major northern drill
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-08
EU looking at options for boosting Lebanon's internal security forces: Reuters
Lebanon News
2025-12-08
EU looking at options for boosting Lebanon's internal security forces: Reuters
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-08
US Ambassador Michel Issa: Lebanese Army Chief's Washington visit expected to proceed
Lebanon News
2025-12-08
US Ambassador Michel Issa: Lebanese Army Chief's Washington visit expected to proceed
