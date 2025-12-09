Lebanon and Oman highlight deep ties as presidents discuss expanded cooperation

President Joseph Aoun said his visit to Oman will open the door to strengthening bilateral cooperation in the economic, trade, cultural, and educational fields.



He noted that Lebanese citizens are looking toward new horizons of partnership with Oman and praised the depth of relations between the two countries.



Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq emphasized his country's interest in Lebanon and its close monitoring of developments there. He underscored the long-standing fraternal ties between the two nations and stressed the need to reinforce bilateral cooperation and coordination.



The sultan also highlighted the positive role played by the Lebanese community residing in Oman.