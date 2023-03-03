News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ford looking at ways to boost gas-powered F-150 production
Variety
2023-03-03 | 11:08
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Ford looking at ways to boost gas-powered F-150 production
Ford Motor Co (F.N) on Friday said it was studying ways to boost output of gasoline-powered and hybrid F-150 trucks at a Michigan factory as part of a broader plan to boost production of several models.
The No. 2 US automaker said it is increasing production by more than 80,000 vehicles for its Bronco Sport and Maverick this year, up from 225,000 in 2022.
The automaker reiterated that it is still on track to triple F-150 Lightning EV production this year, targeting an annual production run rate of 150,000 by the end of 2023. The automaker was forced to halt production in early February after a battery fire, and plans to resume production on March 13.
Ford shares rose 3.6 percent in early trading on Friday.
Ford's US F-150 sales fell 9.9 percent in 2022 to about 654,000, including 15,617 F-150 EV trucks, as the company struggled with production and supply chain problems.
General Motors (GM.N) last month said it would idle the Fort Wayne, Indiana, assembly plant that builds Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks for two weeks starting March 27 to maintain "optimal inventory levels with our dealerships."
GM, Ford and Chrysler parent Stellantis (STLAM.MI) dominate the US large pickup market, and for the past two years have been raising prices on their trucks to record levels as supply-chain snags limited production.
The US Postal Service this week said it would buy 9,250 E-Transit delivery vehicles from Ford starting later this year.
Ford began increasing production of the Mustang Mach-E this week and plans to nearly double its hourly production and bring its annual manufacturing run rate to a targeted 210,000 units by the end of 2023.
Reuters
Variety
Ford
Boost
Gas
Powered
F-150
Boost
Production
Cars
Vehicles
Models
Next
Lebanese Taekwondo players outshine in Jordan
Studies show how asteroid-bashing spacecraft was 'phenomenally successful'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-01-05
US making the same mistakes with EVs that it made with gas-powered cars
World
2023-01-05
US making the same mistakes with EVs that it made with gas-powered cars
0
World
06:30
London stocks eye weekly gain on boost from miners
World
06:30
London stocks eye weekly gain on boost from miners
0
World
2023-03-02
Taiwan military to get $619 million US arms boost as China keeps up pressure
World
2023-03-02
Taiwan military to get $619 million US arms boost as China keeps up pressure
0
World
2023-03-01
Oil rises as Chinese factory bounce boosts demand outlook
World
2023-03-01
Oil rises as Chinese factory bounce boosts demand outlook
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
13:28
LBCI, Rotana Group announce resolving all legal disputes
Variety
13:28
LBCI, Rotana Group announce resolving all legal disputes
0
Variety
11:23
Japan’s Geniee acquires AdPushup-operator Zelto for $70 million
Variety
11:23
Japan’s Geniee acquires AdPushup-operator Zelto for $70 million
0
Variety
11:11
Guns N' Roses and Arctic Monkeys to headline Glastonbury along with Elton John
Variety
11:11
Guns N' Roses and Arctic Monkeys to headline Glastonbury along with Elton John
0
Variety
10:37
India’s central bank slaps penalty on Amazon’s payments unit
Variety
10:37
India’s central bank slaps penalty on Amazon’s payments unit
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
04:50
Saudi winds of presidency in Lebanon blow against Hezbollah
Press Highlights
04:50
Saudi winds of presidency in Lebanon blow against Hezbollah
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:19
Banks extend suspension of strike, reinstate prior demands
News Bulletin Reports
12:19
Banks extend suspension of strike, reinstate prior demands
0
World
08:48
Philippines scrambles to contain oil spill and locate sunken fuel tanker
World
08:48
Philippines scrambles to contain oil spill and locate sunken fuel tanker
0
Middle East
05:07
Turkish opposition to announce election candidate amid signs of discord
Middle East
05:07
Turkish opposition to announce election candidate amid signs of discord
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
04:50
Saudi winds of presidency in Lebanon blow against Hezbollah
Press Highlights
04:50
Saudi winds of presidency in Lebanon blow against Hezbollah
2
World
08:20
Nigerian court extends old banknotes to Dec 31 amid cash shortage
World
08:20
Nigerian court extends old banknotes to Dec 31 amid cash shortage
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:51
Sectarian tensions rise again in Lebanese politics
News Bulletin Reports
11:51
Sectarian tensions rise again in Lebanese politics
4
Variety
13:28
LBCI, Rotana Group announce resolving all legal disputes
Variety
13:28
LBCI, Rotana Group announce resolving all legal disputes
5
News Bulletin Reports
05:10
Lebanese supermarkets rely on parallel exchange rate despite benefitting from Sayrafa
News Bulletin Reports
05:10
Lebanese supermarkets rely on parallel exchange rate despite benefitting from Sayrafa
6
Lebanon News
07:51
80,000 Lebanese immigrated to the Gulf between 2020 and 2022
Lebanon News
07:51
80,000 Lebanese immigrated to the Gulf between 2020 and 2022
7
Press Highlights
04:46
Saudi Arabia will not support a Frangieh settlement: Abou Faour to Jumblatt
Press Highlights
04:46
Saudi Arabia will not support a Frangieh settlement: Abou Faour to Jumblatt
8
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Government accused of sabotaging national basketball team's World Cup chances
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Government accused of sabotaging national basketball team's World Cup chances
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store