Kremlin: Putin and al-Sharaa to discuss the presence of Russian military bases in Syria

Middle East News
15-10-2025 | 06:20
High views
Kremlin: Putin and al-Sharaa to discuss the presence of Russian military bases in Syria
0min
Kremlin: Putin and al-Sharaa to discuss the presence of Russian military bases in Syria

The Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the future of Russia’s two military bases in Syria with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa during talks in Moscow later Wednesday.

Russia has two main military bases in Syria: the Khmeimim airbase in Latakia province and a naval base in Tartus.

Reuters

