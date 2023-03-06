News
Tesla slashes prices for Model S and Model X in US
Variety
2023-03-06 | 09:03
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Tesla slashes prices for Model S and Model X in US
Tesla has cut the prices of its Model S sedan and Model X SUV in the US, according to the company’s website. This is the second time this year that Tesla has slashed prices, and it might be a bid to boost sales before the end of the quarter.
The Model S all-wheel drive is now available for $89,990, which is down 5.2 percent or about $5,000 from $94,990. The Model S Plaid is now $109,990, down 4.3 percent from $114,990.
The Model X all-wheel drive is going for $99,990, down 9.1 percent or $10,000 from $109,990. The Plaid is now $109,990, down 8.3 percent from $119,990.
The latest price cut comes after Tesla drastically slashed prices in January, making it at least the fifth time the automaker has reduced the cost of its vehicles in the past several months. Last week at Tesla’s investor day, held at the company’s Austin factory, CEO Elon Musk and other leaders discussed the importance of efficient manufacturing and cost cutting.
“The desire for people to own a Tesla is extremely high,” said Musk. “The limiting factor is their ability to pay for a Tesla.”
Tesla Models 3 and Y are still available for the $7,500 federal tax incentive in the US for the rest of this month.
TechCrunch
Variety
Tesla
Elon Musk
Slashes
Prices
Model S
Model X
US
Model Y
7 days
Month
1
World
02:45
Russia's air defense downs three missiles in Belgorod region - governor
World
02:45
Russia's air defense downs three missiles in Belgorod region - governor
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Will Syrian refugees be integrated into Lebanese regular schooling system?
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Will Syrian refugees be integrated into Lebanese regular schooling system?
3
Press Highlights
06:46
Presidential file: Bkerke presents list of names to Christian leaders
Press Highlights
06:46
Presidential file: Bkerke presents list of names to Christian leaders
4
News Bulletin Reports
05:44
Lebanese authorities seize 800,000 Captagon pills in Akkar
News Bulletin Reports
05:44
Lebanese authorities seize 800,000 Captagon pills in Akkar
5
Lebanon Economy
08:04
BDL could control cash mass for one billion Dollars, but not without political solution
Lebanon Economy
08:04
BDL could control cash mass for one billion Dollars, but not without political solution
6
Lebanon News
06:27
Lebanon's Banque de l'habitat planning on issuing new package loans
Lebanon News
06:27
Lebanon's Banque de l'habitat planning on issuing new package loans
7
World
03:56
Former top Credit Suisse shareholder sells full stake in bank
World
03:56
Former top Credit Suisse shareholder sells full stake in bank
8
Variety
06:37
Lebanese expat becomes world’s 2nd best hotel receptionist
Variety
06:37
Lebanese expat becomes world’s 2nd best hotel receptionist
