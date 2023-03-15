Ain Ebel trail becomes Lebanon’s first LMT Network Trail

After three years of hard work and dedication, the Ain Ebel Municipality, AWFA Association, Lebanon Mountain Trail Association (LMTA), and the International Labour Organization (ILO) have officially inaugurated the trail in Ain Ebel.



The basis of this project, funded by USAID, is in partnership with the Community Support Program (CSP), which implemented the project and gave training on the foundations of tourism guidance.



By partnering with the LMTA in an ILO-funded program, they could advance the project and sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Lebanon Mountain Trail Association, making the Ain Ebel trail the first LMT Network Trail in Lebanon.

Located in southern Lebanon, Ain Ebel is a mountainous and a historic village with numerous archaeological sites.