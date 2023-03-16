News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
15
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Dr. Pam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
15
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Apple supplier Foxconn wins AirPod order, plans $200 million factory in India
Variety
2023-03-16 | 09:46
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Apple supplier Foxconn wins AirPod order, plans $200 million factory in India
Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn (2317.TW) has won an order to make AirPods for Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and plans to build a factory in India to produce the wireless earphones, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The deal will see Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker and assembler of around 70 percent of all iPhones, become an AirPod supplier for the first time and underlines efforts by the key Apple supplier to further diversify production away from China. AirPods are currently made by a range of Chinese suppliers.
One source said Foxconn will invest more than $200 million in the new India AirPod plant in the southern Indian state of Telangana. It wasn't immediately clear how much the AirPod order would be worth.
The person, who requested anonymity as the matter was not public yet, said Foxconn officials had debated internally for months about whether to assemble AirPods due to relatively lower profit margins on making the device, but ultimately opted to go ahead with the deal to "reinforce engagement" with Apple.
"That way, we are more likely to get orders for their new products," the person said.
The decision to set up production in India was requested by Apple, according to the source.
Foxconn vies with Taiwanese rivals such as Wistron Corp (3231.TW) and Pegatron Corp (4938.TW) to win more orders from Apple, the world's most valuable company.
A subsidiary, Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd <6088.HK>, plans to start construction of a manufacturing facility in Telangana in the second half of this year and begin production by the end of 2024 at the earliest, the person said.
Shares in the Foxconn unit jumped nearly 9 percent after Reuters first reported the news, reversing an earlier loss of 2.2 percent. Shares in Foxconn itself traded up 0.5 percent, while the Taipei benchmark (.TWII) was down 1.1 percent.
A second person with direct knowledge of the matter, who also declined to be identified as the matter was not yet public, said the Foxconn subsidiary will make AirPods in India without providing further details.
Analysts have previously said Apple has asked suppliers including Foxconn to make AirPods in India, but details such as the size of investment, timeline and which suppliers have manufacturing plans in the country have not been disclosed.
Foxconn declined to comment. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Apple and its key suppliers have been shifting production away from China, where strict COVID-19 curbs disrupted Foxconn's biggest iPhone factory last year. They are also seeking to avoid a potential hit to business from mounting Sino-US trade friction.
Foxconn said on Wednesday it would ramp up investment outside China to meet customer demand and lower its reliance on China for production.
It was not immediately clear whether Foxconn's production plan would have impact on current AirPod suppliers, including Luxshare Precision Industry (002475.SZ).
Luxshare did not immediately reply to a Reuters' request for comment.
Goertek Inc (002241.SZ), another supplier, said in November an overseas client had asked it to suspend assembly work for a smart acoustic product, which analysts at the time identified as AirPods Pro 2, and the suspension would hit revenue by up to 3.3 billion yuan ($480 million).
Reuters
Variety
Apple
Supplier
Foxconn
Wins
Airpod
Order
Plans
Factory
India
Communications
IPhone
Next
Lebanese Elia Tannous among Middle East’s youngest cybersecurity analysts
Quora’s Poe is launching subscriptions to let you chat with GPT-4 powered bot
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-15
India plans new security testing for smartphones, crackdown on pre-installed apps
World
2023-03-15
India plans new security testing for smartphones, crackdown on pre-installed apps
0
Variety
2023-03-14
Apple launches a new way to shop online for iPhone with help from a live specialist
Variety
2023-03-14
Apple launches a new way to shop online for iPhone with help from a live specialist
0
World
2023-03-13
India retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy, savor WTC final spot
World
2023-03-13
India retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy, savor WTC final spot
0
Variety
2023-03-09
Apple launches its new classical music streaming app for pre-order
Variety
2023-03-09
Apple launches its new classical music streaming app for pre-order
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
12:09
Lebanon hosts 98 protected areas, representing more than 20% of its area
Variety
12:09
Lebanon hosts 98 protected areas, representing more than 20% of its area
0
Variety
10:58
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
10:58
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
Variety
10:55
Fairmatic raises $46M to bring AI to commercial auto insurance
Variety
10:55
Fairmatic raises $46M to bring AI to commercial auto insurance
0
Variety
10:41
Mavn launches its app to connect influencers with brands and provide paid experiences
Variety
10:41
Mavn launches its app to connect influencers with brands and provide paid experiences
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:36
Use of Meta tracking tools found to breach EU rules on data transfers
Variety
10:36
Use of Meta tracking tools found to breach EU rules on data transfers
0
Lebanon News
10:45
Israel investigates infiltrator's identity in Megiddo incident
Lebanon News
10:45
Israel investigates infiltrator's identity in Megiddo incident
0
World
08:28
More unrest in Senegal as police clash with opposition supporters
World
08:28
More unrest in Senegal as police clash with opposition supporters
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-16
BDL's Central Council will reconvene on Wednesday
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-16
BDL's Central Council will reconvene on Wednesday
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:58
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
10:58
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:51
Salameh attends hearing session with French and European delegations
Lebanon News
04:51
Salameh attends hearing session with French and European delegations
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:53
Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
11:53
Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut
3
Lebanon News
05:33
Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon to urge election of a president
Lebanon News
05:33
Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon to urge election of a president
4
Middle East
06:53
Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of pact With Saudi Arabia: WSJ
Middle East
06:53
Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of pact With Saudi Arabia: WSJ
5
Lebanon News
05:53
UNIFIL reports no evidence of infiltration from Lebanon amid Israeli claims
Lebanon News
05:53
UNIFIL reports no evidence of infiltration from Lebanon amid Israeli claims
6
Lebanon News
10:45
Israel investigates infiltrator's identity in Megiddo incident
Lebanon News
10:45
Israel investigates infiltrator's identity in Megiddo incident
7
Lebanon News
08:30
Pope Francis receives letter on Lebanon's situation from caretaker PM Mikati
Lebanon News
08:30
Pope Francis receives letter on Lebanon's situation from caretaker PM Mikati
8
Variety
10:58
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
10:58
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store