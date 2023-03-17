Explainer: What is Generative AI, the technology behind OpenAI's ChatGPT?

Variety
2023-03-17 | 11:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Explainer: What is Generative AI, the technology behind OpenAI&#39;s ChatGPT?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Explainer: What is Generative AI, the technology behind OpenAI's ChatGPT?

Generative artificial intelligence has become a buzzword this year, capturing the public's fancy and sparking a rush among Microsoft (MSFT.O) and Alphabet (GOOGL.O) to launch products with technology they believe will change the nature of work.

Here is everything you need to know about this technology.

WHAT IS GENERATIVE AI?
 
Like other forms of artificial intelligence, generative AI learns how to take actions from past data. It creates brand new content - a text, an image, even computer code - based on that training, instead of simply categorizing or identifying data like other AI.
 
The most famous generative AI application is ChatGPT, a chatbot that Microsoft-backed OpenAI released late last year. The AI powering it is known as a large language model because it takes in a text prompt and from that writes a human-like response.

GPT-4, a newer model that OpenAI announced this week, is "multimodal" because it can perceive not only text but images as well. OpenAI's president demonstrated on Tuesday how it could take a photo of a hand-drawn mock-up for a website he wanted to build, and from that generate a real one.
 
WHAT IS IT GOOD FOR?
 
Demonstrations aside, businesses are already putting generative AI to work.

The technology is helpful for creating a first-draft of marketing copy, for instance, though it may require cleanup because it isn't perfect. One example is from CarMax Inc (KMX.N), which has used a version of OpenAI's technology to summarize thousands of customer reviews and help shoppers decide what used car to buy.

Generative AI likewise can take notes during a virtual meeting. It can draft and personalize emails, and it can create slide presentations. Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc's Google each demonstrated these features in product announcements this week.

WHAT'S WRONG WITH THAT?
 
Nothing, although there is concern about the technology's potential abuse.

School systems have fretted about students turning in AI-drafted essays, undermining the hard work required for them to learn. Cybersecurity researchers have also expressed concern that generative AI could allow bad actors, even governments, to produce far more disinformation than before.
 
At the same time, the technology itself is prone to making mistakes. Factual inaccuracies touted confidently by AI, called "hallucinations," and responses that seem erratic like professing love to a user are all reasons why companies have aimed to test the technology before making it widely available.

IS THIS JUST ABOUT GOOGLE AND MICROSOFT?
 
Those two companies are at the forefront of research and investment in large language models, as well as the biggest to put generative AI into widely used software such as Gmail and Microsoft Word. But they are not alone.

Large companies like Salesforce Inc (CRM.N) as well as smaller ones like Adept AI Labs are either creating their own competing AI or packaging technology from others to give users new powers through software.
HOW IS ELON MUSK INVOLVED?
 
He was one of the co-founders of OpenAI along with Sam Altman. But the billionaire left the startup's board in 2018 to avoid a conflict of interest between OpenAI's work and the AI research being done by Telsa Inc (TSLA.O) - the electric-vehicle maker he leads.

Musk has expressed concerns about the future of AI and batted for a regulatory authority to ensure development of the technology serves public interest.

"It's quite a dangerous technology. I fear I may have done some things to accelerate it," he said towards the end of Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) Investor Day event earlier this month.

"Tesla's doing good things in AI, I don't know, this one stresses me out, not sure what more to say about it."
 

Variety

Explainer

OpenAI

ChatGPT

Generative

AI

Artificial Intelligence

Microsoft

Google

Alphabet

Elon Musk

LBCI Next
USAID spearheads launch of first Solar & Renewable Energy Fund to combat energy crisis
Lebanon hosts 98 protected areas, representing more than 20% of its area
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-02-17

Microsoft-backed OpenAI to let users customize ChatGPT

LBCI
Variety
11:32

OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus subscription launches in India

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-15

Microsoft-backed OpenAI starts release of powerful AI known as GPT-4

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-14

Anthropic launches Claude, a chatbot to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
14:10

LBCI supports talented youth in IAEA's Global Comic Book Contest on Space Project

LBCI
Variety
13:16

LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign wins Silver at Dubai Lynx Awards

LBCI
Variety
11:39

French bulldog claims title of top US purebred, dethroning Labrador retriever

LBCI
Variety
11:35

TikTok and MLS enter multiyear partnership to deepen the league’s presence on the app

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-16

Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-10

KSA's FM bin Farhan, France's FM Colonna discuss stability in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-26

Court rejects Kurdish party bid to delay closure ruling till after Turkey elections

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-15

Yext hops on the generative AI train with Yext Chat, an enterprise-focused chatbot

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app